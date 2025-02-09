Andrew Oluwabori moves up to Exeter City the Shaymen way

Andrew Oluwabori is hoping to follow former Halifax Town player Millenic Alli into the higher reaches of the EFL after signing for League One Exeter City from the Shaymen.

The 23-year-old is the second FC Halifax Town forward to join the Grecians in 12 months following Alli’s move to St James’ Park last January.

Alli has since gone on to join Championship club Luton Town, leaving Oluwabori to follow in his footsteps after scoring five goals in 27 appearances for the Shaymen this season.

“Andrew is someone who is a replacement for Millenic Alli, but he is a slightly different type of player,” said Grecians manager Gary Caldwell.

WAY FORWARD: Andrew Oluwabori has become FC Halifax Town’s latest export into the EFL PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

Potential

“He is someone who is really exciting as a young player with potential, that has pace and power, and he has scored goals at National League level.

“We believe with the right coaching he can be as good, if not better, than what Milli was for us.”

Oluwabori started his career in the Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United youth set-ups before dropping into Non-League with Boreham Wood and Kettering Town.

He scored four goals in ten games for the Poppies before being loaned out to Yeovil Town for the rest of the 2022/23 season, scoring twice in 25 appearances.

Signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Devon club, Oluwabori said: “I’m delighted to be here.

“It all happened so quickly for me after I heard the club were interested, and I couldn’t wait to join after I heard.

“I spoke to the manager and how he came across really impressed me.

“This is an opportunity to play in League One and it’s one that really excites me.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and that’s why my family have come down here with me today.”