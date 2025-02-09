Marine’s £8m stadium plan

By Matt Badcock

Marine CEO James Leary says the club’s new stadium reveal has been a long time in the works – but knows there’s a lot of hard work ahead to make it a reality.

The National League North club this week unveiled exciting plans for a new 5,000-capacity stadium on Merseyside.

In conjunction with Bellway Homes and land-owner Craig Seddon, the 8.32 acre stadium has been earmarked to be built on Edge Lane in L23.

The plans include a Community Hub, gymnasium, 3G pitch and Health & Wellbeing Hub including provision for a doctors, dentist and mental health nurse, while a 20-bedroo...