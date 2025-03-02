Halifax Town: Hunger games inspires Chris Millington

By Chris Dunlavy

DRIVE: FC Halifax boss Chris Millington

Vincent Kompany once said you could walk into the Burnley branch of Tesco and discover a talented footballer.

What matters, the Belgian insisted, was the other stuff – attitude, work-rate, the resilience to fail and go again.

It’s a sentiment shared by FC Halifax Townboss Chris Millington.

Much like his friend and predecessor Pete Wild, the 49-year-old has perfected the art of rescuing academy rejects, turning them into National League stars and sending them back to EFL.

Rebooting

Jesse Debrah, released by Millwall as a teenager, was ...