Andy Woodman: Bromley boss won’t budge on three up!

By Hugo Varley

WE’RE ON THE UP: Andy Woodman holds aloft the Play-Off trophy after victory at Wembley

PICTURES: Alamy

National League winner Andy Woodman says he will never waiver his support for the 3Up campaign – even if it could one day come at a cost for his Bromley side.

Woodman led the Ravens into the EFL last May after a nerve-jangling penalty shootout against Solihull Moors at Wembley.

But he says he is sticking to his beliefs that the National League should get a third promotion spot.

Even if it does add greater risk to his side’s League Two status.

Committed

“I remain 100% comm...