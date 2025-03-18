Non-League Day: What’s on in the North East

By Liam Rafferty

This Saturday marks the annual Non-League Day across the country, and if you’re based in the North East, here’s a rundown of the local fixtures you won’t want to miss!

Non-League Day takes place during the international break when the top-flight clubs are on a break.

It’s all about supporting lower-league teams and giving fans the chance to experience the exciting atmosphere of non-league football.

With Newcastle United, Sunderland, and Middlesbrough not playing this weekend, it’s the perfect opportunity to head to a non-league local match.

National League

Gateshead, who are in the playoff hunt, will play at home against mid-table Tamworth at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Ticket prices are £22 for adults, £17 for seniors, £12 for young adults and £7 for children.

Hartlepool United will face off against relegation-threatened Boston United.

Currently ten points off both the playoffs and the relegation zone, but with a few other teams having games in hand, every point counts for Pools.

Ticket prices are £22 for adults, £16 for seniors, students, and young adults, £11 for under-18s, £6 for under-14s, and under-5s go free.

National League North

Two exciting matches are happening in this league in the North East this weekend.

Darlington, still pushing for a playoff spot, will host relegation-threatened Rushall Olympic.

Ticket prices are £16 for adults, £12 for seniors, students, disabled fans, and young adults, £6 for juniors, and under-12s can enter for free in the standing zone (seated tickets are more expensive).

Spennymoor Town, also aiming for the playoffs, will face off against Farsley Celtic.

Ticket prices are £15 for adults, £10 for seniors and students, and £5 for under-18s.

Northern Premier Division

There are two North East home games in this league.

Hebburn Town have a tough task ahead as they face third-place Guiseley.

To mark Non-League Day, Hebburn is offering a special deal: £5 for adults, £2 for 16-18 year-olds, and free entry for under-16s.

Stockton Town will host Ilkeston Town, with both teams in the top six.

Ticket prices are £11 for adults, £5 for children, and £3 for under-11s.

There are plenty of other non-league fixtures across the North East and the country this Saturday, so be sure to check out your local club and show your support for the non-league scene!

