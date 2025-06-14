The Non-League Paper looks back on the 2024-25 campaign: Buzzing Bees, a play-off show and a hint of controversy

The NLP team takes a look back at the 2024/25 season as our team deliver their verdicts on the clubs, players and managers that stole the headlines over the last year.

Jon Couch – NLP Executive Editor

Best moment

Gus Scott-Morriss scoring the winning penalty at Forest Green to send Southend United to the play-off final at Wembley.

Against all odds, the seventh-placed Shrimpers came within minutes of completing the perfect play-off campaign so there was no-one better than fans’ favourite Scott-Morriss to take the winning penalty at The New Lawn – a moment which reduced grown adults to tears ...