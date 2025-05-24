Connect with us

Forest Green Rovers

Steve Cotterill left sore as Forest Green Rovers pay the penalty

Steve Cotterill admitted he hadn’t entertained the prospect of Forest Green Rovers’ abrupt end to the season – and wants another crack at delivering an EFL return.
PAIN GAME: Steve Cotterill’s men suffered in the shoot-out

By Andy Mitchell

Steve Cotterill admitted he hadn’t entertained the prospect of Forest Green Rovers’ abrupt end to the season – and wants another crack at delivering an EFL return.
Appointed in January 2024, Cotterill could not prevent the little club on the hill from being relegated to the National League.
The odds are usually stacked against sides that drop out of League Two but an experienced side hit the ground running and ended up third, the joint-best finish of any relegated side since Cheltenham Town went straight back up as champions in 2016.
Just five out of the last 18 relegated t...

Continue reading...

