Forest Green Rovers
Steve Cotterill left sore as Forest Green Rovers pay the penalty
Steve Cotterill admitted he hadn’t entertained the prospect of Forest Green Rovers’ abrupt end to the season – and wants another crack at delivering an EFL return.
More in Forest Green Rovers
-
Forest Green Rovers v Southend United: Rovers will be tough to crack
Forest Green Rovers have rarely encountered much trouble reaching the play-offs, but winning them is a different matter.
-
Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Oldham Athletic: Rovers in command ahead of play-offs
Steve Cotterill was delighted his Forest Green Rovers finished off their home National League campaign with an impressive win over fellow playoff challengers Oldham Athletic.
-
Forest Green Rovers 2-3 Gateshead: Jovan Malcom’s magic ends Steve Cotterill’s home run
Proud boss Carl Magnay hailed his Gateshead side after this victory at fellow promotion chasers Forest Green Rovers in the National League late kick-off.
-
Wealdstone 2-1 Forest Green Rovers: Alex Reid makes ‘em weep as Stones march on
Gritty Wealdstone capped a perfect week in their bid to avoid the drop with a come-from-behind victory over National League promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers at Grosvenor Vale.