Kettering Town: Promotion is priority for Poppies

Kettering Town’s next manager will be expected to win an “immediate” promotion to the National League.
DEPARTURE: Richard Lavery has left Kettering Town despite enjoying league and cup success

By Chris Dunlavy

The Poppies are on the hunt for a new boss following the shock departure of Richard Lavery earlier this week.
Lavery, 47, took charge in February 2024, helping to avert relegation before a successful 2024-25 campaign saw Kettering reach the FA Cup second round and finish second in Southern League Premier Central.
A 4-2 defeat at home to AFC Telford United in the play-off final spelled the end of their promotion ambitions, however, and it was announced on Tuesday that Laver...

