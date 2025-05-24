Kettering Town
Kettering Town: Promotion is priority for Poppies
Kettering Town’s next manager will be expected to win an “immediate” promotion to the National League.
More in Kettering Town
Started from the bottom: three former Non-League players who made it to the top-flight
England’s football pyramid is famous around the world for its ability to produce players who start from the bottom but make it to the very top. Here is a list of the top three former Non-League stars to go on and play in the Premier League. Callum Wilson (Kettering Town...
Boston United 3-2 Kettering Town: Shiels deals Poppies a big blow in epic
A breathless encounter saw both sides lose leads among red cards and penalty controversy as Paul Cox’s Boston United side triumphed over his old club Kettering Town.
Ian leads Kettering Town rebuild
Ian Culverhouse believes Kettering Town have the potential to replicate the success he achieved at King’s Lynn Town – but they’ll need reinforcements.
York City 1-2 Kettering Town: Painful baptism for boss Askey
JOHN ASKEY didn’t get the dream start as York manager, with Paul Cox’s Kettering beating the Minstermen.