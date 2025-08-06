National League clubs urged to ignore Hartlepool United owner’s Jeff Stelling snub

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

National League clubs have been urged to ignore a reported request from Hartlepool United owner Raj Singh to snub loyal supporter and presenting legend Jeff Stelling at away matches this season.

The row escalated after it emerged that Raj Singh is understood to have written to National League clubs, asking that former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling not be offered boardroom hospitality or seated alongside Hartlepool United officials.

The request follows Stelling’s resignation as the club’s honorary president in May.

In response, Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash penned an open letter to all National League clubs, urging them to treat Stelling with the respect he “rightly deserves”.

Warm welcome

He wrote: “As the Member of Parliament for Hartlepool, I am writing to you following a letter that I understand you may have received from Mr Raj Singh, the owner of Hartlepool United Football Club, regarding Mr Jeff Stelling’s future attendance at your club.

“You will be unsurprised to learn I do not share the views expressed by our club’s owner.

“Jeff Stelling is a Freeman of Hartlepool, one of our most favoured sons, and a football broadcaster and journalist of international renown.

“He has dedicated much of his life to supporting football at every level, and especially to championing our club and our town.

“While robust debate and difference of opinion are part and parcel of football, I would respectfully request that Mr Stelling is afforded the warm welcome and courtesy he rightly deserves whenever Hartlepool United visit your club.

“Mr Stelling’s passion for the game and for our town is beyond question. In Hartlepool, we are proud of him and deeply value all he has done, and continues to do, for our club, our community, and the wider sport.“

Jeff Stelling stepped down as Hartlepool United’s honorary president amid concerns over the club’s sale

PICTURE: Alamy

Disguise

In response to a message of support from a Pools fan, the 70-year-old replied on X: “Thanks Jon. Appreciate it. Once a Poolie, always a Poolie and by the way I wish Simon Grayson and the boys all the best this season.”

He added: “Might have to disguise myself in my Blues Brothers outfit from a couple of years ago to get into the Vic but will be at many away games!”

Stelling also showed his appreciation for the support from Hartlepool’s local MP.

He said: “Jonathan thanks so much for that. I am pretty sure most clubs will be as gracious with me as they always have been. If not I have got no problem being with the travelling Poolies!”

With the 2025–26 National League season getting underway this weekend, Hartlepool begin their campaign away at Yeovil Town.

They return to Victoria Park the following weekend for their first home fixture against Braintree Town.

While presenting TalkSPORT’s breakfast show on Wednesday, Stelling dismissed the controversy, saying he’d already bought his ticket for Yeovil.

He also expressed confusion over why Singh decided to “raise” such concerns over his attendance at Hartlepool away fixtures.

When approached by The Guardian, Singh declined to comment.

However, a Hartlepool spokesperson stated: “Since Mr Stelling no longer holds any position – honorary or otherwise – in the club, but has indicated his intention to attend away games, the club has informed other National League clubs that he is not attending on behalf of Hartlepool United Football Club.”

The Guardian also reached out to Stelling, who declined to comment.

