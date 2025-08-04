Connect with us

Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green Rovers bring in highly-rated Coventry City prospect Aidan Dausch on loan

Forest Green Rovers have officially announced the loan signing of young forward Aidan Dausch from Coventry City for the 2025/26 National League season.
Aidan Dausch joined the Coventry City Academy when he was 16 PICTURE: Alamy

have officially announced the loan signing of young forward Aidan Dausch from Coventry City for the 2025/26 season.

The 18-year-old arrives at The New Lawn with senior experience already under his belt.

He has for Coventry in the Championship and enjoyed a productive loan at in the last season.

Dausch is a technically gifted attacker who has represented the USA at U20 level.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE PAPER GOALMOUTH HERE

Exciting talent

He becomes the latest addition to Robbie Savage’s rebuild as Rovers push for a swift return to the .

He signed a professional deal with Coventry in June 2024. Dausch now links up with fellow Sky Blues loanee Isaac Moore for the season.

Savage said of his new signing: “Aidan is an exciting talent that we’re delighted to work with here at Forest Green.

“We’re thankful to Frank Lampard and Coventry City for allowing us to bring Aidan and Isaac (Moore) to the club.

“We’re excited to see them both develop and help us in our quest for promotion.”

Dausch is Forest Green’s 10th signing of the summer.

He follows the arrival of three former players — Laurent Mendy, Tre Pemberton, and Neil Kengni — who joined last month.

They’re joined by Jayden Clarke, Luke McNicholas, and Kairo Mitchell in a focused recruitment push led by Savage.

Forest Green open their season away at on Saturday, August 9.

READ MORE: Forest Green Rovers reveal world’s first vegan certified football kit

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Forest Green Rovers