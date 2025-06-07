Gateshead
Gateshead chairman Bernard McWilliams – we can Heed in the right direction
New Gateshead chairman Bernard McWilliams has refuted claims the National League club are in a mess after a turbulent start to the summer.
More in Gateshead
Gateshead confirm Carl Magnay departure
Gateshead have confirmed manager Carl Magnay has become the third high-profile departure from the International Stadium since the end of the National League season.
Mark Carruthers: The near impossible task of Gateshead replacing captain Greg Olley
Replacing any key player is always a sizeable task - yet the one facing Gateshead this summer feels as if it is creeping into the territory of impossible.
Gateshead: Luke Hannant has hope in winner takes all showdown
Luke Hannant has challenged Gateshead to focus all of their attention on tomorrow’s winner-takes-all home clash with National League play-off rivals Southend United – and put any off-field talk aside for the final 90 minutes of the season.
Boston United 2-1 Gateshead: Pilgrims seal great escape!
Boston United secured their National League safety with a game to spare – first-half substitute James Gale the hero against Gateshead in the Pilgrims’ fifth successive home win.