Yeovil Town relocate to Bristol training base in fresh shake-up

Yeovil Town have confirmed plans to shift operations to another training facility in Bristol as part of ongoing efforts to revamp their off-field setup.

The National League side had previously trained at the Alvington Playing Fields in Yeovil or on the artificial surface at Huish Park.

However, in this latest development, the Glovers’ first-team training will now take place at the SGS Wise Campus in Bristol – just under 50 miles from the town.

Former loanee Otis Khan hinted at the move last month during an interview on the I Had Trials Once podcast.

Evolution

Speaking to the club’s official website, Executive Chairman Stuart Robins described the move as a significant step forward for Yeovil.

He said: “This move represents a major milestone in the continued evolution of Yeovil Town Football Club.

“Providing our players and staff with access to elite training facilities is essential if we are to raise standards and push toward our ambition of returning to the Football League.

“The SGS Wise Campus offers exactly the kind of environment we need to drive progress and deliver results, while maintaining our strong identity and connection with the Yeovil community.”

The statement also noted that the move is expected to broaden Yeovil’s “recruitment reach”.

Glovers boss Mark Cooper previously spoke about the need to improve the training facilities back in January PICTURE: Alamy

Manager Mark Cooper added: “From a football perspective, this is a really positive step for the club.

“The facilities at SGS Wise are first-class and will help create the kind of professional, high-performance culture we want to build here.

“It’s about giving the players everything they need to develop, compete, and succeed.

“At the same time, our heart remains in Yeovil – we’re doing this to bring success back to our fans and our town.”

