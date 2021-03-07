King’s Lynn chairman Stephen Cleeve: There’s a gun to our head to play on!

By Matt Badcock

SIDELINED: Striker Adam Marriott is one of six King’s Lynn players to be put on furlough

PICTURE: King’s Lynn Town FC

KING’S Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve says the Linnets feel like they are completing the National League season with a “gun against their head”.

The Norfolk outfit have put six players – strikers Adam Marriott and Dayle Southwell, midfielder Sam Kelly and injured trio Rory McAuley, Aaron Jones and Alex Brown – on furlough as they attempt to navigate their way to the end of the season having previously expressed doubts over whether they could continue.

