Morecambe confirm new dates for rearranged National League fixtures

Morecambe have confirmed new dates for three previously postponed National League fixtures, following their earlier temporary suspension from the league.

The summer was one of concern, angst, and turmoil for the Shrimps as an ownership crisis unfolded before the fans’ very eyes.

After months of uncertainty, marked by mounting debts, unpaid wages, and a temporary suspension from the National League, Panjab Warriors finally took over from previous owner Jason Whittingham in August.

Morecambe had been set to begin life outside the Football League away at Boston United, followed by a home fixture against Brackley Town and then a trip to Scunthorpe on 19 August.

New dates

Instead, the Lancashire club found themselves scrambling to assemble a squad and backroom staff to take on Altrincham in just a week.

An emotional and dramatic day followed as Daniel Ogwuru netted a late winner for the Shrimps in front of a relieved home crowd.

Finally, the club has now been able to announce new dates for the three postponed matches: “Morecambe FC can confirm new dates for our rearranged Enterprise National League Fixtures.

“First, we will make the trip to Glanford Park to face Scunthorpe United on Tuesday 07 October 2025 with a kick-off time of 19:45.

“Next, we’ll make the journey down south to face Boston United in what was the season opener. This fixture will take place on Tuesday 21 October 2025 at 19:45.

“The final rearranged fixture will see us host Brackley Town under the lights of the Mazuma on Tuesday 18 November 2025 with a 19:45 kick-off time set.

“Full ticket details for each fixture will be confirmed in due course, with supporters encouraged to keep an eye on club channels.”

Winning mentality

On Thursday, Ashvir Singh Johal made his 18th signing since the takeover was completed, bringing in Welsh midfielder George Thomas.

The 28-year-old has risen through the ranks in the EFL, starting with Coventry City and with spells at Scunthorpe United, Queens Park Rangers, and Cambridge United.

Regarding his latest recruit, Johal said: “George is a player who is well experienced in the Championship and League One.

“I’m really pleased that he has chosen Morecambe as the next step in his career.

“He’s really going to add to the winning mentality of the group and he is someone who knows exactly what we expect from him on the pitch and he can be someone who can make a real difference.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, Thomas added: “Really happy to be here. I know the club a little bit. I’ve got some friends that have been here before and have nothing but great things to say about it.

“The manager, I’ve worked with him before, and he said it’s going to be a really exciting project, and I think it’s going to be an exciting season.

“Obviously, I know some of the boys as well, and I look forward to meeting them tomorrow as well.

In addition, winger Jack Nolan also joined Morecambe this week, formerly of Accrington Stanley and Gillingham.

