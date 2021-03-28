Notts County owners Christoffer and Alexander Reedtz explain decision to axe Neal Ardley

By David Richardson

NOTTS County owners Christoffer and Alexander Reedtz believe Ian Burchnall is the perfect manager to lead the club for the long-term, with the departing Neal Ardley disappointed he didn’t get to finish their promotion mission.

The Danish brothers took over the club in July 2019 following relegation to the National League and backed Ardley to lead a Football League return.

But following a 2-2 draw at Yeovil Town on Tuesday night which left Notts 14 points behind leaders Sutton United, the pair met with the former AFC Wimbledon boss at Meadow Lane on Wednesday and parted ...