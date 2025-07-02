Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham speaks out amid takeover stand-off

Jason Whittingham has issued a statement on behalf of Bond Group Investments, claiming that Morecambe FC remains up for sale and insisting he is committed to completing a deal, despite the board’s claim that he is stalling the potential takeover.

The board of directors issued a series of statements on Tuesday, expressing deep frustration with owner Whittingham and the Bond Group.

It accused Whittingham of deliberately stalling the club’s sale, despite the proposed buyers, Panjab Warriors, having already secured EFL approval.

The statements also stated that the Bond Group had failed to provide the necessary funds to cover June’s payroll, leaving staff wages in jeopardy.

Urgent

In a stark warning, the board said that unless the sale was completed as a matter of urgency, the club could face severe financial consequences, including potential administration.

It publicly urged Whittingham and the Bond Group to “do the right thing” and finalise the sale immediately to safeguard the future of the club, its employees, and the wider community.

The tone of the statements was firm and urgent, underlining a complete breakdown in trust between the board and the club’s ownership.

Multiple deadlines were set before the board confirmed on Tuesday evening that, unless the situation changed overnight, administrators would be called at the earliest opportunity this morning.

Control

In response today, Whittingham has released a statement of his own, which reads: “There is no doubt that the Club is in a precarious position and is at a crisis point.

“We also appreciate the stress this is causing for all connected with Morecambe FC.

“As majority shareholder we are making every effort to resolve any issues that have arisen and are working to protect the best interests of the Club.

“Bond Group Investments has started the process to dismiss the Board of Directors with immediate effect in order that we can take control over the situation giving us the required additional time to ensure that the Club has the best chance to avoid Administration.

“We hope the The Board of Directors put the interest of the club before any personal grievances and during this delicate time of negotiation to save the club, refrain from their propensity of issuing negative statements.

Safety

“The notion that Bond Group Investments is stalling is not true.

“Bond Group Investments need to ensure that any transfer of shares, in a sale, is done in a way that holds no recourse for either the Club or Bond Group.

“The safety of the Club’s future is paramount.

Our focus today is to work to find solutions to resolve the matter of staff salary and the Sale of the Club to avoid Administration at all costs.

The staff, players and management team at the club have all been notified as have the National League.

“We will be communicating with the Supporters Trust.

“We are deeply sorry for the distress and uncertainty this is causing.

“Our next communication will be tomorrow morning to confirm the outcome.”

