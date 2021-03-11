Mark Yates returns as manager of Solihull Moors on a temporary basis from Stourbridge

Solihull Moors have announced the return of Mark Yates as the club’s manager.

Yates has been appointed on a short-term contract until the end of the season and will be assisted by Neil Howarth.

The pair have previously worked together at Kidderminster Harriers, Cheltenham Town, Macclesfield Town and, more recently, Stourbridge.

Stourbridge, whose season has been curtailed, have allowed Yates and Howarth to join the club on a temporary basis.

In his first spell, Yates led the Moors to the ‘great escape’ in the 2017/18 season, winning 11 league games in a formidable second half of the campaign.

The club preserved its National League status against all odds, with Yates at the forefront of the upturn in results – now the 51-year-old is back on familiar ground.

Upon his return to the Moors, Yates said: “It’s great to be back. I’ve been asked to come back until the end of the season and I plan to make a big impact.

“We’ve got some good players here and I want to get the best from them.

“The club know me, and I’ve worked with a few of the players and staff before. It was a surprise call but one I was delighted to take.”

Vice-Chairman Tim Murphy added: “We feel that Mark is a solid appointment for the club at this time.

“With his experience we hope he can build on the good work already done this season with the play-offs still firmly in our grasp.”

Stourbridge chairman Andy Pountney commented: “We wish Mark and Neil all the best at Solihull during their short-term switch to the National League outfit.

“It’s a great opportunity for them in the current circumstances with our own season curtailed and enables them to work and maintain a visible presence in the game. It suits all parties and we look forward to welcoming them back afterwards.”