Mark Yates: I have unfinished business at Solihull Moors

By Matt Badcock
MARK YATES says he has unfinished business at Solihull Moors after taking a Stourbridge sabbatical to take charge of his former club until the end of the season.
Yates has been given permission by the Step 3 Glassboys to return to Moors following the departure of Jimmy Shan on the back of a 5-0 defeat to Stockport County that left his side 17th in the National League table.
Former Cheltenham and Kidderminster boss Yates was manager in 2017-18 as he reversed the fortunes and guided the club to safety after three wins from 19 games had left them rock bottom of the table.
But ...
