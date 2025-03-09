Southend United: Gus Scott-Morriss has got an eye for goals!

Scott-Morriss outscoring Shrimpers strikers

By Jon Couch

Goal-den boy Gus Scott-Morriss admits he’s been secretly taken aback by his goalscoring antics for Southend United this season – but he’s not shy in rubbing his striker teammates’ noses in it!

Tuesday night’s strike against Woking at Roots Hall was Scott-Morriss’ 15th goal of a memorable season – a tally which sees him comfortably top the Shrimpers’ goalscoring charts this season.

And that record is all the more impressive given that Scott-Morriss is a right-back by trade, with the 27-year-old revelling in freedom of a more attacking...