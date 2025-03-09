Barnet 1-0 Dagenham & Redbridge: Bees get late lift from Lee Ndlovu

By David Bloomfield

BARNET 1

Ndlovu 90+3

DAGENHAM & R 0

LEE-THAL: Barnet’s Lee Ndlovu gets up high

PICTURE: Matt Bristow

A goal deep into time added on by substitute Lee Ndlovu gave Barnet a narrow victory over London rivals Dagenham & Redbridge, who had keeper Louis Jones to thank for keeping the leaders at bay for so long.

Jones’ heroics ensured the Daggers went mighty close to picking up a vital point in their bid to avoid relegation, while some wasteful finishing by the table-toppers kept the match alive throughout.

However, Ndlovu came to the Bees' rescue with a late winne...