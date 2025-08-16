Connect with us

National League

Southend United 2-0 Tamworth: Shrimpers find path to points

Southend United boss Kevin Maher was delighted to see his side make it back-to-back wins courtesy of victory against Tamworth at Roots Hall.
MAKING HIS POINT: Scott-Morriss enjoys scoring his side’s second goal PICTURE: Focus Images

By Jason Creasey

SOUTHEND UNITED 2
Kendall 11, Scott-Morriss 80

TAMWORTH 0
 
Southend United boss Kevin Maher was delighted to see his side make it back-to-back wins courtesy of victory against Tamworth at Roots Hall.
Goals from Charley Kendall and Gus Scott-Morriss saw the Shrimpers pick up all three points in front of a crowd of more than 8,000 and condemn the Lambs to their second defeat.
And Maher – whose side are the early National League leaders – was pleased Southend found a way to triumph for the second week in succession.
“I’m delighted with the win of course,” said Maher. “It wa...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League