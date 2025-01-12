Tamworth won’t roll over for big guns

LOOKING UP: Nathan Tshikuna is a man on a mission

NATHAN Tshikuna has warned Tottenham Hotspur’s big guns not to expect an easy ride when they rock up at The Lamb this lunchtime to face off against Non-League Tamworth.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has played a key part in the club’s rapid rise to Non-League’s top-flight and has chipped in with five goals for Andy Peaks men so far this season.

Tottenham have much-publicised problems at the back and Tshikuna believes the Lambs are capable of giving Ange Postecoglu’s men an uncomfortable afternoon.

“One hundred per cent we are,” the former Barton Rovers, AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Royston Town ace told The NLP during an impromptu break in training on Thursday night.

World class

“We are strong, we’re physical and we know this pitch better than anyone anywhere.

“The pitch is a leveller.

“We’ve got our style of play and our style of play will stagnate them, that’s for sure.

“Don’t get me wrong, we know there have been question marks about their defence, but they are a world class side and have the ability to what they want at any given moment.

“It’s our job to stop them and ruin their party.

“It’s a real buzz for the boys and we’re ready, we’re up for the challenge.”

Nerves

Tshikuna is back in contention after a recent injury lay-off – and he can’t wait to take to the big stage, in front of the TV cameras.

“It’s a dream come true, it’s unreal,” he beamed.

“The sort of stuff you dream of as a boy.

“To be playing against one of the top six teams in England, world class players, playing Champions League football, It’s massive.

“There are nerves, but good nerves though.

“I think that’s natural.

“Yes, it’s a massive game but, for us, it’s another game where we have to do our jobs.

“On a personal front, I’m determined to go in there and showcase what I can do.”

Electric

Tshikuna starred in the first-round victory against Huddersfield Town, which was also televised live – and has called upon the home fans to make themselves heard – just as they did that day,

“When Huddersfield came here, it was crazy,” he added.

“The feeling was electric, the stadium was electric.

“The crowd were our 12th man, and we’re trying to get that same buzz again on Sunday.

“Hard work beats talent sometimes so we’ll see if that comes to fruition on Sunday.

“Hopefully, we can go out and show the world what we are about.”

