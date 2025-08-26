Yeovil Town part ways with manager Mark Cooper

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Yeovil Town have parted ways with manager Mark Cooper following a disappointing 4-3 defeat to Gateshead at Huish Park.

Despite a promising first-half performance on Monday, where the Glovers led 3-0, they conceded four unanswered goals in the second half, leading to calls for Cooper’s dismissal from the home supporters.

Cooper acknowledged the criticism, stating he had to take it “on the chin”.

Under his leadership, Yeovil achieved promotion from the National League South in the 2023/24 season before finishing 18th last season upon the club’s return to the National League.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Concerning

However, the team’s start to the 2025/26 has been concerning, and the owners have decided to make a change in management to steer the team back on course.

A statement from the club confirmed: “Yeovil Town Football Club can confirm that Mark Cooper has been relieved of his duties as First Team Manager.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Mark for his commitment to this club through some very difficult times and also his achievements during his three years at Huish Park.

“We wish him every success in his future endeavours. In the interim, Richard Dryden will assume responsibility for First Team matters while the club begins the process of appointing a new permanent manager.

“We encourage all supporters to get behind Richard and the squad as we focus our attention on this weekend’s fixture against FC Halifax Town.”

Click HERE to watch every National League fixture, live or on demand, via DAZN

READ MORE: National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round Five?