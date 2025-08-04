Connect with us

Yeovil Town snap up released EFL midfielder Luke McCormick

Yeovil Town have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Luke McCormick on a one-year deal following his release from League Two side Bristol Rovers.
Luke McCormick spent four seasons with Bristol Rovers across two spells PICTURE: Alamy

The 26-year-old caught the eye during pre-season as a trialist and now signs permanently with the Glovers ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

McCormick came through the ranks at Chelsea, spending 16 years with the club.

He then made the permanent switch to AFC Wimbledon in 2021 before going on to spend three seasons with the Pirates.

Intelligent

McCormick had a short spell on loan with National League side last season.

Yeovil boss Mark Cooper welcomed the new arrival, saying: “Luke is a really intelligent footballer who brings a lot of quality in possession.”

“He’s got great energy and a good understanding of the game at this level. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

McCormick wasn’t the only arrival at Huish Park on Monday.

Ben Wodskou also joins the Glovers on a season-long loan from Birmingham City earlier in the day.

The 18-year-old forward in Yeovil's most recent pre-season friendly, a narrow 1-0 defeat at .

