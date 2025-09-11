Phil Brown takes charge of National League North side Peterborough Sports

Phil Brown has been appointed manager of National League North side Peterborough Sports, replacing Michael Gash and Luke Steele, who departed earlier this week following a series of disappointing results.

The 66-year-old brings extensive experience from his time managing Hull City in the Premier League, as well as stints at clubs including Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Preston North End, Southend United, Swindon Town, Barrow, and, most recently, Kidderminster Harriers.

He replaces Gash and Steele, who had been in charge since February 2023.

Chairman Tim Woodward expressed confidence in Brown’s appointment, stating that his experience and tactical acumen make him an “outstanding fit” for the club.

Professionalism

Woodward said: “First and foremost, I want to place on record our sincere thanks to Luke Steele and Michael Gash for their dedication, passion, and professionalism during their time as joint managers of Peterborough Sports.

“Both men stepped into the role at an important stage for the club, bringing with them not only their wealth of experience as players but also a genuine love for the game and for the community that supports us.

“Luke and Michael have worked tirelessly to uphold the standards of this football club, helping to develop our squad and instil a competitive spirit that we can all be proud of.

“They have laid important foundations, and for that, we will always be grateful. Their departure is by mutual agreement, and we part ways on the very best of terms.

“Both will always be welcomed at Lincoln Road, and they leave with our full respect and thanks for the time and effort they have invested in our journey.”

Tactical acumen

On the appointment of Brown, who missed out on promotion to the National League with the Harriers last season, Woodward added: “Phil is a name that commands respect across the football world, with a managerial career that includes success at the highest levels of the English game.

“His experience, tactical acumen, and proven ability to develop players are exactly what this club needs as we enter the next phase of our development.

“Phil has managed in the Premier League, the Championship, and beyond, guiding teams through promotion pushes, cup runs, and periods of rebuilding.

“His reputation for professionalism, innovation, and man-management makes him an outstanding fit for Peterborough Sports.

“Most importantly, from our conversations, it is clear that Phil shares our vision for the future of this club: a team that plays with courage, unity, and ambition, while always staying true to its roots and its supporters.

Exciting

“This is an exciting time for everyone connected with Peterborough Sports.

“While we never take lightly the decision to make a managerial change, we firmly believe that Phil Brown’s leadership will allow us to build on the good work already in place and push us to new heights.

“I ask all supporters to join me in thanking Luke and Michael for their incredible service, and in giving Phil the warmest of welcomes as he begins this new chapter with us.”

Brown’s first match in charge will be an FA Cup second qualifying round tie against National League South leaders Hornchurch at PIMS Park.

Elsewhere in the non-league scene, Hartlepool United have completed the signing of forward Vadaine Oliver following his release from football league side Bradford City.

On signing for the Pools, he said: “I’m buzzing to be here – once I knew the club was interested, it was a no-brainer.”

Hartlepool manager Simon Grayson added: “We are delighted to have signed Vadaine.

“He will bring a wealth of experience at different levels to us, but also a different type of striker that we don’t have at the Club.

“It brings a new dimension to the team, and it is something that we need.”

