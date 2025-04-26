York City 2-0 Solihull Moors: Gaffer Adam Hinshelwood likes what he’s seeing from his Minstermen

By Matthew Butterworth

YORK CITY 2

John 3, Akinyemi 90

SOLIHULL MOORS 0

York City must turn their attentions to promotion through the National League play-offs despite celebrating a final home win of the season against Solihull Moors.

An early goal for Cam John and a late strike by Dipo Akinyemi soiled Solihull Moors’ hopes of stretching their winning run to four.

York’s unbeaten run now stands at seven with just one game left in the season.

The Minstermen have also confirmed a second-placed finish and will take on the winner...