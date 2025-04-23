Barnet: Dean Brennan’s Bees buzzing for the century!

By Niall Scouler

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Dean Brennan has urged his Barnet side to make their own history and seal promotion back to the Football League.

Brennan’s Bees took another giant stride towards automatic promotion with a 3-1 win away at Sutton United on Easter Monday to put them one point away from the National League title.

However, the Barnet boss says that his side are looking for maximum points from their final two games, as they look to become the first side to top 100 points in a season in the history of the club.

He said: “Our target is still 100 points, it’s as simple as that.

Mark Shelton wheels away in celebration as Barnet take the lead against Sutton United

PICTURE: Alamy

Legendary

“We want 100 points.

“This football club has never ever got 100 points and we’re four points (away) from that.

“That’s where I’m at, we want to get 100 points.

“In 137 years that’s never happened, that’s some legendary stuff.”

After no wins in their last three, they bounced back against Sutton, with a brace from Mark Shelton and a late goal from Adebola Oluwu being enough to seal the three points.

Victory means the Bees’ have only lost one of their last 30 league games and they are now just a point away from gaining automatic promotion.

Dream

A draw at home to Aldershot Town this weekend would see them lift the title in front of their home fans – something Brennan says is a privilege.

“It’s dream stuff,” he added.

“We’ve got an opportunity, we can’t let this opportunity pass us by.

“To win a title at your home ground with two games to go is unbelievable.

“But there are no easy games, even the week after we have Fylde away, they can play with a lot of freedom in that game too.”

READ MORE: Barnet 1-1 Eastleigh: Lead reduced to four as Bees are made to sweat it out

Click HERE to watch every National League fixture, live or on demand, via DAZN