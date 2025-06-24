York City snap up defender Mark Kitching from promoted Oldham Athletic

York City have bolstered their backline with the signing of experienced defender Mark Kitching from promoted Oldham Athletic.

The versatile 29-year-old, who played a key role in Oldham’s successful push back to the EFL, makes the switch to the LNER Community Stadium as York look to strengthen for next season.

The Minstermen fell agonisingly short of National League promotion, despite racking up an impressive 96 points before falling in the play-offs.

Co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla renewed calls for the early introduction of the 3UP campaign following her side’s play-off exit, arguing for greater promotion opportunities from the fifth tier.

Mark Kitching celebrates Oldham Athletic’s play-off eliminator victory against York City at the LNER Community Stadium PICTURE: Alamy

Thrilled

But under boss Adam Hinshelwood, York are wasting no time in shaping their squad for another promotion push, with Kitching becoming their fourth summer signing.

The club confirmed the arrival via X, posting: “York City are thrilled to announce the signing of Mark Kitching on a permanent deal from Oldham Athletic.”

Kitching joins the likes of Alex Newby, Ollie Banks and Ash Palmer in joining the club.

York also confirmed that Olly Dyson would join National League North side Spennymoor Town following the expiration of his current contract with the club at the end of this month.

The midfielder spent last season on loan and returns on a free transfer.

National League latest transfers

Elsewhere in the National League, striker Dan Creaney has made the switch to Solihull Moors following an impressive campaign leading the line for Tamworth.

Creaney netted 19 goals last season as the Lambs secured survival on their return to the fifth tier.

Speaking to the club’s website after signing, he said: “I’ve loved my time at Tamworth and want to thank everyone there, but this is such an exciting challenge for me.

“I spoke to the Gaffer here, spoke with Stephen Ward and they are so passionate about what Solihull Moors can achieve and I want to be part of that.

“There are so many good things happening around the club and I can’t wait to start an exciting new chapter here.”

Aldershot Town also announced the return of forward Kwame Thomas on a free transfer.

