Hednesford Town FC: Pitmen land prolific forward Jonny Edwards

Hednesford Town FC has announced that Jonny Edwards has agreed terms to join the club ahead of the 2025/26 season, becoming the latest standout addition to Gavin Hurren’s new-look squad.
The prolific striker joins from Step 3 side Kettering Town FC for an undisclosed fee, further boosting the Pitmen’s attacking strength as they prepare for life at the same level.
Edwards, 28, heads to Keys Park with a proven track record.
In 2023/24, he scored an impressive 33 goals in 36 appearances for St Ives Town – including 30 in the league – finishing as the Southern Premier League‘s top scorer.
Statement signing
He followed that up with 18 goals across all competitions last season, ending the 2024/25 campaign as Kettering Town’s leading goal scorer.
He made his senior debut with Peterborough United and gained further experience with Hull City, FC Halifax Town and FC Romania, building a reputation as a confident, physical striker with a natural eye for goal.
Manager Gavin Hurren said: “Over the last few seasons, whenever we’ve come up against teams Jonny’s played in, he’s always been a threat.
“He’s someone you have to plan for, because he makes life difficult for defenders and knows how to score goals.
“I believe this is a statement signing for the squad and the club – he’s a great player and character.
“It’s exactly the type of person we want in the building. I’m really pleased he’s agreed terms to join us.”
Ambition
Edwards said: “It was pretty easy to decide to come to Hednesford to be fair, because of the whole project.
“I spoke to a few boys that have been here and people who know the club – everyone had great things to say.
“The ambition, the new pitch, the way the club is run, and the people involved – it all stood out.
“I’m here to bring goals, but I also want to be a handful, link up with players, and be a good person around the place too.
“I’ve set myself a personal target to beat last season’s tally and I’m ready to get going.”
Chairman Craig Gwilt added: “We’re building a squad with serious intent and Jonny fits the mould – proven, hard-working and respected.
“His experience at this level and consistency in front of goal make him a fantastic addition.
“We’re really pleased to welcome him.”