Hednesford Town FC: Pitmen land prolific forward Jonny Edwards

Hednesford Town FC has announced that Jonny Edwards has agreed terms to join the club ahead of the 2025/26 season, becoming the latest standout addition to Gavin Hurren’s new-look squad.

The prolific striker joins from Step 3 side Kettering Town FC for an undisclosed fee, further boosting the Pitmen’s attacking strength as they prepare for life at the same level.

Edwards, 28, heads to Keys Park with a proven track record.

In 2023/24, he scored an impressive 33 goals in 36 appearances for St Ives Town – including 30 in the league – finishing as the Southern Premier League‘s top scorer.

Hednesford Town boss Gavin Hurren with his latest recruit Jonny Edwards PICTURE: Hednesford Town FC

Statement signing

He followed that up with 18 goals across all competitions last season, ending the 2024/25 campaign as Kettering Town’s leading goal scorer.

He made his senior debut with Peterborough United and gained further experience with Hull City, FC Halifax Town and FC Romania, building a reputation as a confident, physical striker with a natural eye for goal.

Manager Gavin Hurren said: “Over the last few seasons, whenever we’ve come up against teams Jonny’s played in, he’s always been a threat.

“He’s someone you have to plan for, because he makes life difficult for defenders and knows how to score goals.

“I believe this is a statement signing for the squad and the club – he’s a great player and character.

“It’s exactly the type of person we want in the building. I’m really pleased he’s agreed terms to join us.”

Chairman Craig Gwilt believes Jonny Edwards is the perfect fit for the club’s ambitious plans PICTURE: Hednesford Town FC

Ambition

Edwards said: “It was pretty easy to decide to come to Hednesford to be fair, because of the whole project.

“I spoke to a few boys that have been here and people who know the club – everyone had great things to say.

“The ambition, the new pitch, the way the club is run, and the people involved – it all stood out.

“I’m here to bring goals, but I also want to be a handful, link up with players, and be a good person around the place too.

“I’ve set myself a personal target to beat last season’s tally and I’m ready to get going.”

Chairman Craig Gwilt added: “We’re building a squad with serious intent and Jonny fits the mould – proven, hard-working and respected.

“His experience at this level and consistency in front of goal make him a fantastic addition.

“We’re really pleased to welcome him.”

READ MORE: Hednesford Town: A pitch perfect deal for Pitmen