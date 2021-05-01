Gary McCann is the man who can for Hampton & Richmond Borough

By David Richardson
PROUD Gary McCann is aiming to lead Hampton & Richmond into the National League for the club’s 100th anniversary after signing a new three-year contract.
The Beavers boss has committed until 2024 having impressed in his three seasons so far at the Beveree.
McCann had Hampton pushing for a play-off spot in both of the recent curtailed campaigns and is determined to really press on again in a special year for the club.
“I think this group of players still has another season in them of having a right go,” he told The NLP having tied down 15 of the current group. “You go...
