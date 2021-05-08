Blyth Spartans manager Michael Nelson ready to be patient after flurry of signings

By Mark Carruthers

IT IS understandable that Blyth Spartans manager Michael Nelson is ready for take a breath after such a hectic week.

Picture: Bill Broadley

The former Hartlepool United defender has overhauled his squad by luring a number of former favourites back to Croft Park.

Jordan Watson, Sean Reid, Michael Liddle and Dan Maguire will all wear the green and white once again next season after they left Darlington.

Nathan Buddle has returned following his departure from Spennymoor Town, JJ O’Donnell has made a permanent switch after ending his seven-year association with Gateshead a...