Wrexham 3-0 Yeovil Town: Dragons could have scored more insists manager Dean Keates

By Colin Henrys

WREXHAM 3

Pearson 9, Young 20, Davies 29

YEOVIL TOWN 0

DRAGONS ON FIRE: Luke Young, second left, celebrates scoring Wrexham’s goal with teammates

PICTURE: Gemma Thomas

WEXHAM boss Dean Keates’ only grumble after a dominant home win against Yeovil Town was the Dragons scored just three goals.

Shaun Pearson, Luke Young and Jordan Davies all found the net in an excellent first half, as Wrexham earned a big three points in the battle for play-off places.

And Keates was effusive in his praise for his players, in a game in which the Dragons missed several chances to ...