Boston United 2-2 Chorley: Jake is Wright on time to claim draw for Pilgrims

BOSTON UNITED 2 CHORLEY 2

By Christian James

BOSTON made it nine unbeaten at Pilgrim Way with a last-gasp equaliser against Chorley; though they’ll feel hard done by with the manner the Magpies got back into it.

United dominated the first half but did little to trouble Matt Urwin until their goal ten minutes before the interval.

Jake Wright did well to retain possession down the left and floated a cross in for Paul Green to side-foot home from 12 yards.

The Pilgrims’ good work was undone eight minutes after the break as 1,500 shocked supporters at Pilgrim Way saw referee Paul Brown penalis...