Spennymoor Town 1-2 Gateshead: Blackett ensures it’s a dark day in Town

By Jack Franks

SPENNYMOOR 1

McLean 70

GATESHEAD 2

Campbell 40, Blackett 80

DUEL: Spennymoor and Gateshead in an aerial battle

PICTURE: David Nelson

SPENNYMOOR TOWN’S poor recent run continued with narrow defeat to rivals Gateshead.

The Tommy Miller’s side suffered their fifth defeat in six games and now sit two points off the play-off places thanks to goal from Adam Campbell and Paul Blackett after Scott McLean had equalised for Spennymoor.

The home side started slowly to the first half, enjoying very little possession and had few chances.

Player-manager Mike Williamson’s Gateshead ...