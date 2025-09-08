Billericay Town appoint Danny Scopes as new manager after Gary McCann departure

Billericay Town have confirmed the appointment of Danny Scopes as their new first team manager.

The news comes just hours after the club announced on Sunday evening that Gary McCann had stepped down by mutual agreement following 18 months in charge.

McCann, appointed in April 2023, reshaped the squad and came within a single goal of clinching the Isthmian Premier Division title last season.

The board praised his professionalism and contribution during a period of rebuilding, but after a stuttering start to the current campaign – just two wins from six – they have acted swiftly to make a change.

Experience

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ramsgate, salvaged by Ryan Scott’s stoppage-time equaliser, left Billericay sitting mid-table, prompting the decision.

A club statement confirmed: “Billericay Town Football Club is pleased to confirm the appointment of Danny Scopes as our new First Team Manager.

“Danny brings considerable non-league experience, including guiding Aveley FC from the Isthmian North Division to the National League South via two promotions, and securing their highest-ever league finish in Step 2 of the National League South.

“Joining Danny as part of the management team will be Adam Drew, who has recently departed his role as Head of Recruitment at Chelmsford City.

“Adam has a strong reputation for talent identification in non-league football, and has previously worked alongside Danny, forming a highly effective partnership.

“Danny and Adam will take immediate charge of the squad for tomorrow night’s away fixture against Cheshunt, as talks continue this week to confirm the remainder of the management and coaching team.

“Further announcements will follow once these are finalised. We look forward to this next chapter under Danny’s leadership, supported by Adam and the team.”

Billericay Town turn to Danny Scopes after parting ways with Gary McCann PICTURE: Alamy

Pedigree

Scopes arrives with a strong non-league pedigree. He departed Aveley at the end of last season following relegation back to the Isthmian Premier Division, but remains highly regarded for his achievements at Parkside.

McCann, meanwhile, offered his own farewell message to supporters last night, saying:

He said: “I’d like to personally thank my management team and all the players that have contributed to my time as manager. “On reflection, last season’s agony was a tough moment for all and we were so close. “I’d like to show appreciation to the board of directors and supporters for their continued support throughout my tenure and I wish them nothing but success going forward.”

