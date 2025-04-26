Connect with us

Brackley Town

Brackley Town 5-0 Farsley Celtic: It’s title joy for superb Saints!

Brackley Town earned a deserved promotion to the top flight of Non-League football for the first time after Kidderminster Harriers lost at Southport.
PICTURE: Pete Keen

By Tim Carroll

BRACKLEY TN 5
Newton 5, Lyttle 22, Hall 28, O’Sullivan 40, Pollock 90+2

FARSLEY CELTIC 0

The Saints had finished in the top four of the table in each of the last six seasons, but had not gone up.
Goals from Danny Newton, Tyler Lyttle, Connor Hall, Tommy O’Sullivan and Scott Pollock did the business for them.
The win was Brackley’s 27th of the season, more than any side in the National League North or South.

