National League North: Kidderminster Harriers slip as Brackley Town swoop in

By David Lawrence

National League North timeline

It's a three-way shoot-out for National League North glory on the final day of the season.

Kidderminster Harriers kick off the day in pole position ahead of Brackley Town on goal difference.

Scunthorpe United are lurking and the play-offs are to be settled.

The Non-League Paper presents a timeline of events that occurred on the final day of the season.

FINAL DAY SLIP: Kidderminster’s Reiss McNally is dejected

National League North – the final day

3.05pm Danny Newton fires Brackley into the lead against Farsley Celtic and they go top.

3.11pm ...