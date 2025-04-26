Brackley Town
National League North: Kidderminster Harriers slip as Brackley Town swoop in
It’s a three-way shoot-out for National League North glory on the final day of the season.
More in Brackley Town
Brackley Town 5-0 Farsley Celtic: It’s title joy for superb Saints!
Brackley Town earned a deserved promotion to the top flight of Non-League football for the first time after Kidderminster Harriers lost at Southport.
Pair jailed after £1.2m drug bust
A Non-League star has been sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for leading a major drugs ring involving an ex-teammate.
Darlington 2-4 Brackley Town: Low point for the Quakers
Matt Lowe scored twice as Brackley Town moved level on points with National League North leaders Chester by fighting back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at mid-table Darlington.
Brackley Town 1-0 Southport: Red-hot Connor Hall is difference for Saints
A FOURTH goal in five games from Connor Hall was the difference between these two sides in a tight affair at St James Park in the National League North.