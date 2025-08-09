Connect with us

Brackley Town

Brackley Town 1-0 Eastleigh: Shane Byrne fires Saints to win

Brackley Town opened their National League account with a deserved win over Eastleigh courtesy of Shane Byrne’s first half penalty.
BEST FOOT FORWARD: Brackley’s Shane Byrne keeps his cool to put his side ahead from the penalty spot PICTURE: Mitch Davidson

By Tim Carroll

BRACKLEY TOWN 1
Byrne 39 (pen)

EASTLEIGH 0
 
Brackley Town opened their National League account with a deserved win over Eastleigh courtesy of Shane Byrne’s first half penalty.
Excellent saves by Spitfires’ goalkeeper Nick Townsend kept the margin to a single goal and ensured a hard fought contest through to the end.
“Congratulations to all of our supporters who have played a huge part in getting the club to this stage and who turned out today,” Brackley manager Gavin Cowan said.
“I am really happy with the performance today against a strong Eastleigh side.
Match action
“We...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Brackley Town