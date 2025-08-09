Brackley Town
Brackley Town 1-0 Eastleigh: Shane Byrne fires Saints to win
Brackley Town opened their National League account with a deserved win over Eastleigh courtesy of Shane Byrne’s first half penalty.
More in Brackley Town
Brackley Town’s Gavin Cowan happy to jump in at the deep end
Promoted Brackley Town have been handed the toughest possible start to their first-ever season in the National League – but manager Gavin Cowan wouldn’t have it any other way.
Brackley Town bolster National League bid with Boston United keeper Cameron Gregory
Brackley Town have secured the signing of goalkeeper Cameron Gregory as they continue to build a squad capable of competing in their maiden National League campaign.
Perfect ten! Gareth Dean is Brack for more
Club legend Gareth Dean is back for a tenth season at Brackley Town.
We’ve shown a siege mentality – Gareth Dean and Brackley Town are up, at last!
Gareth Dean reckons Brackley Town’s National League North title triumph sums up the whole club: resilience and never giving up.