Adam Lakeland named as new Curzon Ashton manager

National League North club Curzon Ashton have confirmed the appointment of Adam Lakeland as their new manager.

Picture: Curzon Ashton FC

Lakeland returns to the club for a second spell after working as first-team coach under the management of the highly-successful John Flanagan.

Since departing the Tameside Stadium, Lakeland has managed Northwich Victoria and Farsley Celtic and departs the latter to join Curzon after an agreement was struck between the two clubs.

A statement released on the club website read: “Curzon Ashton would like to state on record their gratitude to Farsley for their cooperation in assisting the club secure this deal.

“Lakeland was identified as one of the clubs’ top targets to fill the vacant managerial position and the club are very excited to work with Adam going forward.”