Curzon Ashton
Mark Bradshaw’s Curzon Ashton undergo Spanish revolution
Mark Bradshaw believes Curzon Ashton’s pre-season tour to Spain will ultimately prove to have been invaluable in helping his side compete with the National League North big-hitters.
More in Curzon Ashton
Chester 1-1 Curzon Ashton: Electric Alex Curran shocks Blues!
Chester, who topped the table just a few weeks ago, saw their National League North title hopes slip further through their fingers after this uninspiring match against a Curzon Ashton side who harbour promotion dreams themselves.
Curzon Ashton 2-1 Scarborough Athletic: Nash edge Boro
Curzon Ashton came from behind to beat Scarborough Athletic at Tameside Stadium in the National League North.
Peterborough Sports 1-1 Curzon Ashton: Nash’s dynamic start not enough
Curzon Ashton collected another hard-earned point on their travels against Peterborough Sports and extended an unbeaten run on the road to five matches.
Exiting Devon Matthews is urging Curzon Ashton on
Fans' favourite Devon Matthews has urged Curzon Ashton to go on and win the league after completing a move into the EFL with Accrington Stanley.