Marathon man Luke Graham is on a mission

By Matt Badcock

MARATHON EFFORT: Luke Graham is to play his part in a community fundraiser alongside former club Kettering Town

PICTURE: Peter Short

AS A centre half, Luke Graham jokes he’s not a big fan of running – but the ex-Kettering Town defender will be leading the way as the Poppies aim to raise money for local mental health charities.

The 34-year-old former Forest Green Rovers, Luton, Hereford United, Alfreton and Brackley man will be setting off on a 26.2 mile run on Sunday, April 4 as part of a big community fundraiser.

On the same day, KTFC Education Scheme students and Acad...