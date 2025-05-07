Kidderminster Harriers part company with Phil Brown following play-off defeat

Phil Brown has left National League North side Kidderminster Harriers after the 2-1 play-off semi-final defeat to Chester on Sunday.

The ex-Hull City gaffer took the reins at Aggborough with Kidderminster rooted to the foot of the National League table at the start of the new year back in 2024.

Brown won six of his first eight games in charge, but was unable to steer the club away from relegation as both he and his assistant, Neil McDonald, signed a new two-year deal.

In the hunt for a return to the fifth tier of English football, the Reds won seven out of their eight games in March, as the veteran boss picked up the Manager of the Month accolade.

Play-off defeat is ‘bitterly disappointing’

But with the title theirs for the taking on the final day, Kidderminster stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against lowly Southport, allowing Brackley Town to snatch automatic promotion from under their noses.

Hoping to put the heartache of missing out on the title behind them, the Harriers faced Chester in the play-off semi-finals.

They took an early lead, but were pegged back and beaten 2-1 as the Seals sent Brown’s men crashing out.

Just days later, the Kidderminster hierarchy have decided to part ways with Brown and McDonald following the defeat.

A statement from chairman Richard Lane on the club’s website read: “Whilst we came very close to achieving our goal, the outcome of the season ultimately proved bitterly disappointing.

“We remain firmly focused on our primary objective for the club, which is returning to the National League.

“We feel now is the right time to make changes before embarking our future campaign.

“I would personally like to thank both Phil and Neil for their efforts during their time with Kidderminster Harriers and we wish them nothing but the best for the future and their next challenge.

“The process of appointing a new manager is already underway and we hope to update our loyal supporters soon.”

