Andy Butler: It won’t be so smooth for Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United boss Andy Butler has urged the club’s supporters to harbour realistic expectations ahead of their return to the National League.
WE’RE ON THE UP: Scunthorpe United players celebrate promotion  PICTURE: Luke Broughton

By Chris Dunlavy

A Championship club just 14 years ago, the Iron hit major financial problems and tumbled out of the EFL for the first time in their history in 2022.
Twelve months later they were relegated again, and came within a whisker of extinction before being rescued by a consortium led by local businesswoman Michelle Harness.
Now, after beating Chester in last season’s National League North playoff final, they are back – if not quite where they ...

