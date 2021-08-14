St Albans City 1-3 Dartford: Roberts is sharp late on!

By David Ballheimer

ST ALBANS CITY 1

Bender 58

DARTFORD 3

Azeez 45+1, Roberts 90+2, 90+6

GET IN THERE! Ade Azeez punches in the air in delight afetr poutting Dartford in front on the stroke of half-time

PICTURE: Ian Standen

DARTFORD got off to a winning start but they needed two stoppage time goals from supersub Dan Roberts to take the points.

Roberts struck twice in the nick of time after Ade Azeez had earlier seen his opener cancelled out by St Albans’ Tom Bender.

Dartford started strongly and threatened as early as the third minute when Jordan Wynte’s cross fround Jake Robinson, ...