Bath City 1-3 Dartford: Darts so sharp to make it five on the spin

By Mark Stillman

BATH CITY 1

DARTFORD 3

DARTFORD withstood a strong second half from Bath to extend their 100 per cent winning start to the season.

Ade Azeez and Jake Robinson gave Steve King’s men an interval lead, before Alex Fletcher pulled one back for the Romans.

Substitute George Porter rounded off a counter for the visitors to seal their ninth win in ten against Jerry Gill’s men.

Omar Holness hit the the post for the Romans before the Kent outfit took a 28th minute lead.

Ben Gerring’s misplaced header was pounced upon by Robinson who crossed for the unmarked Azeez to nod home.

The ...