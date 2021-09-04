Eastbourne Borough 2-2 Dulwich Hamlet: Luer proves a good Sports

By Anthony Scott

EASTBOURNE B 2

DULWICH H 2

GREG LUER struck four minutes from time to give Eastbourne Borough a share of the spoils.

Both keepers were called into action inside the first ten minutes, with Andrew Harris-Sealy forcing Borough’s Curtis Anderson into a save before Charlie Grainger was at full stretch to deny Leone Gravata after good play from Chris Whelpdale.

The breakthrough came via the hosts on the half hour mark.

James Hammond lifted a free-kick over the top and Whelpdale beat Jack Holland before thumping a volley past Grainger.

Harris-Sealy went close to an equaliser al...