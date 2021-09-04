Concord Rangers 1-0 Hemel Hempstead Town: Green gets the Beachboys singing the right tune

By Jack Smith

CONCORD R 1

HEMEL HEMP 0

DANNY GREEN’S early goal proved enough for Concord Rangers as their positive start to the season continued and sees them third in the league.

Both sides were looking to remedy Bank Holiday defeats, Concord defeated by Welling whilst visiting Hemel were thumped by Dulwich Hamlet last time out.

It was a sprightly start but the home side took an early lead with Green sweeping a tidy finish away from some neat Lamar Reynolds footwork.

The Tudors should have levelled minutes later when Ky Marsh-Brown drove down the left wing to deliver a perfect low square...