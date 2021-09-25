Oxford City 1-1 Hampton and Richmond Borough: Valiant City survive Beavers blitz

By Patrick Lock
OXFORD CITY 1
Iaciofano 23
HAMPTON & RICH’ BORO 1
Gray 54
BLAST: David Fisher shoots for Hampton and, inset, Jake Gray scores their equaliser
PICTURE: Thom Lang
TEN-MAN Oxford City were able to withstand a Hampton & Richmond Borough onslaught as the two sides shared the spoils.
The hosts took an early lead through Joe Iaciofano, but Jake Gray ensured the visitors left with a point, with an early second-half strike.
Neither side was able to produce many clear-cut efforts early in the game, Ben Dudzinski first called into action after 8 minutes after he got dow...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login