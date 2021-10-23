Eastbourne Borough 0-1 Ebbsfleet United: Cundle is a bundle of job for Kutrieb

By Anthony Scott

EASTBOURNE BORO 0

EBBSFLEET UTD 1

Cundle 3

CLEAN SHEET: Ebbsfleet keeper Chris Haigh claims another Eastbourne delivery

PICTURE: Lydia Redman

EBBSFLEET United boss Dennis Kutrieb praised his side’s work rate after a narrow win at Eastbourne Borough.

Greg Cundle’s third minute effort was all that separated the teams as the visitors played the majority of the second half with ten men after Will Wood saw red.

But despite that, Borough couldn’t find an equaliser against a resilient defence.

“It was a tough game, we knew it would be,” said Kutrieb. “We worked really hard,...