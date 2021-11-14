Dartford 0-0 Oxford City: Defences on top as contenders struggle

By Daniel English

DARTFORD 0

OXFORD CITY 0

DENIED: Dartford’s Ade Azeez heads at goal but can’t find a way through

PICTURE: Carol White-Griffiths

DARTFORD’S struggles to find a win continued in a pulsating goalless draw with Oxford City.

The game had promised to be a fascinating tussle between two of the top three with only three defeats between them.

Despite this, they kicked off in differing form. Dartford are stuttering having failed to pick up three points in their last four games. In contrast, Oxford were full of confidence having won four of their last six and were hoping to ma...